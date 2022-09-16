Tributes
Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Hawaii Island

Hawaii Island
Hawaii Island
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:22 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is live Friday on Hawaii Island as part of their week-long Mahalo Tour across the state.

The crew is based in Hilo and will be exploring the island’s issues, culture and history.

It’s all part of Sunrise celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Sunrise Ohana is taking the show across the state, broadcasting live from five islands in five days.

Latest News

