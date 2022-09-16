Tributes
Rainbow Warriors football takes on Duquesne in homecoming game this weekend

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:22 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s homecoming week in Manoa for the University of Hawaii football team, hosting Duquesne this weekend at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Kick off is set for 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time as the Rainbow Warriors look to snag their first win of the season and the first win for new head coach Timmy Chang.

This is the second meeting between the two squads, the Dukes — who just won their first game of the season last week — took a trip to Honolulu in 2018, it was a 42-21 win for UH at Aloha Stadium.

Historically, the ‘Bows have won their last four homecoming games — this year’s game also marks the earliest Hawaii has played their homecoming game.

The ‘Bows look to bounce back after falling to 0-3 on the season last week in a 56-10 loss to No. 4 ranked Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The game is available on Spectrum pay-per-view.

