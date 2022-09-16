Rainbow Wahine soccer opens conference play with 1-0 victory over UC Davis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH soccer team opened Big West Conference play at home late Thursday night with a 1-0 win against UC Davis.

Both teams were held scoreless for majority of the match until Kelci Sumida scored the lone goal of the night for the Wahine.

Goalie Lauren Marquez recorded her fourth career shutout.

This marks the second time in UH history the ‘Bows have opened Big West conference play with a win.

'BOWS WIN!!!



A late goal by @kelcisumida_ leads Hawai‘i to a 1-0 win over UC Davis in the Big West opener! @SISTAHHOOD #GoBows pic.twitter.com/WhnE1aFDRC — Hawaii Soccer (@HawaiiWSoccer) September 16, 2022

UH hits the road for a match against UC Santa Barbara on Sept. 22 at 4:00 p.m. HST.

