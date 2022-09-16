Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Rainbow Wahine soccer opens conference play with 1-0 victory over UC Davis

(@HawaiiWSoccer)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH soccer team opened Big West Conference play at home late Thursday night with a 1-0 win against UC Davis.

Both teams were held scoreless for majority of the match until Kelci Sumida scored the lone goal of the night for the Wahine.

Goalie Lauren Marquez recorded her fourth career shutout.

This marks the second time in UH history the ‘Bows have opened Big West conference play with a win.

UH hits the road for a match against UC Santa Barbara on Sept. 22 at 4:00 p.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
Milton Choy
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches due to investigation.
Big Island police investigating homicide after woman’s body discovered in backyard
A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has inmates in legal limbo — held behind bars even though their...
Prosecutors grapple with ‘impossible’ situation after serious criminal charges invalidated
Hawaii Police Department logo.
Visitor is indicted for allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend at Hawaii resort

Latest News

For the last two years, Coty Tenorio has been lighting up skate parks like the one in Kapolei...
Father, son duo works to illuminate dreams and local skate parks
Local skate company lights up parks for their love of skateboarding
Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
PODCAST: ‘Bows football looks to bounce back on Homecoming against Duquesne
‘Stay the course’: UH football optimistic heading into homecoming game against Duquesne