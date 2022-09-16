Rainbow Wahine soccer opens conference play with 1-0 victory over UC Davis
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH soccer team opened Big West Conference play at home late Thursday night with a 1-0 win against UC Davis.
Both teams were held scoreless for majority of the match until Kelci Sumida scored the lone goal of the night for the Wahine.
Goalie Lauren Marquez recorded her fourth career shutout.
This marks the second time in UH history the ‘Bows have opened Big West conference play with a win.
UH hits the road for a match against UC Santa Barbara on Sept. 22 at 4:00 p.m. HST.
