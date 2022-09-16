PODCAST: ‘Bows football looks to bounce back on Homecoming against Duquesne

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest installment of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner preview this weekend’s homecoming match up between the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Duquesne Dukes.

Hawaii is comes into the game after a rough start to the season, falling to 0-3. They look to find a win this weekend against their FCS foes.

Catch new episodes of "Overtime" wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN's digital platforms.

