PODCAST: ‘Bows football looks to bounce back on Homecoming against Duquesne

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:10 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest installment of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner preview this weekend’s homecoming match up between the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Duquesne Dukes.

Hawaii is comes into the game after a rough start to the season, falling to 0-3. They look to find a win this weekend against their FCS foes.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

For the last two years, Coty Tenorio has been lighting up skate parks like the one in Kapolei...
Local skate company lights up parks for their love of skateboarding
‘Stay the course’: UH football optimistic heading into homecoming game against Duquesne
