Open House: Craftsman-style residence in Manoa and upgraded home at Destiny in Mililani Mauka

If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

A rare treasure in Manoa! Enjoy the privacy of this charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath, Craftsman-style residence with over 3,000 SF featuring an open floor plan with architectural details that capture the character and personality of its time, hard wood floors, nostalgic fireplace and a spacious covered lanai. Built in 1915, this nearly 14 thousand square foot property has been in this family for generations Embraced by the Koolau mountain range, Manoa is a magical fusion of past & present combined with cool weather & just minutes to Honolulu’s vibrant urban core. Imagine the possibilities!

Welcome home to Destiny at Mililani Mauka. Come take a look at this upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring: luxury vinyl floor throughout the 1st floor, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry in the kitchen, split a/c in the living and master bedroom, window a/cs in the other 2 rooms, and all rooms come equipped with ceiling fans. Relax outside under the covered lanai area. Enjoy access to 7 recreation centers throughout the Mililani Community and the convenience of the Gateway at Mililani Mauka with a growing number of shops and eateries to choose from. Don’t wait, schedule your private showing today!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home -- or are interested in refinancing your current one -- get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

