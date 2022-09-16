Tributes
New deadline set for extradition of Waikiki cold case murder suspect

Your top local stories for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki cold case murder suspect Tudor Chirila appeared in court on Friday.

The 77-year-old was arrested at his home in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday.

He faces extradition to Hawaii after his DNA was linked to the murder of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in 1972.

After 50 years, police arrest Nevada man in cold case murder of Waikiki teen

When asked if he would waive extradition to return to Hawaii, Chirila told the court he wished to remain in the Reno area for a social services appointment he has scheduled for next week.

The court has given a deadline for Chirila to make a decision on extradition.

Another hearing is set for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Hawaii time.

