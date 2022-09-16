New deadline set for extradition of Waikiki cold case murder suspect
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki cold case murder suspect Tudor Chirila appeared in court on Friday.
The 77-year-old was arrested at his home in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday.
He faces extradition to Hawaii after his DNA was linked to the murder of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in 1972.
When asked if he would waive extradition to return to Hawaii, Chirila told the court he wished to remain in the Reno area for a social services appointment he has scheduled for next week.
The court has given a deadline for Chirila to make a decision on extradition.
Another hearing is set for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Hawaii time.
