Local skate company lights up parks for their love of skateboarding

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the last two years, Coty Tenorio has been lighting up skate parks like the one in Kapolei and it might not seem like much at first, but just one light can ignite the dreams of so many people.

Every Monday and Wednesday night, Tenorio and his company “EZ Skate Co.’ light up the Kapolei and Mililani skate parks, lights that are a beacon attracting skaters from across the island — an initiative that started with just a father and son bonding over their boards.

“It was just me and him chasing daylight basically.” Tenorio told Hawaii News Now. “We’d finish homework and by the time we’d be done with school stuff it’s already dark, so I invested in a couple lights.”

Fast forward to present day and The Tenorios have created an entire movement and a place for skaters of all ages to hone their craft.

“This is already like moving mountains in my eyes.” Tenorio said. “Like I’m super honored, I’m blessed, I couldn’t ask for more, I mean me coming out, them coming out, the kids just thriving to get their tricks, its something for them to look forward to.”

Looking ahead, a petition has been created to urge the counties to install permanent lights into skate parks — Tenorio’s ultimate goal.

“I’m going to be here until we get it and if this park gets lights, I’m going to go to the next dark park and I’m going to do the same thing.” tenorio said. “It’s just been an honor to actually be here and see all the people supporting.”

And the kids? they just want to have fun with their friends.

Its also cool for working dads and moms — who can finally see their kids skate.

“Just seeing him with his friends and just the adrenaline rush and the excitement and joy he has on his face is just priceless for me.” mother Lindsay Newton said.

To sign the petition, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.