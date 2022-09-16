HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year again: Aloun Farms’ pumpkin festival is back.

The festival, presented by Hoopili and Meadow Gold, will return in October for its 20th year.

Not only will people get to pick out their own pumpkins at Aloun Farms’ giant pumpkin harvest, but they can also enjoy family-friendly activities, including tractor rides, keiki rides, a petting zoo, food vendors and a farmers market with fresh produce.

Entry to the festival is $5, but children under 2 are free. Parking is also free.

The pumpkin festival will take place Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

Aloun Farms educational tours will also be offered, with a presentation to help people learn more about the importance of sustainable agriculture as well as other activities like a hayride through the farm.

The educational tours, which cost $10 per person, will be available during the last three weeks of October on Tuesdays through Fridays.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.