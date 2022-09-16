Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hot and Humid today, but rain is on the way

Low level trough will start bringing showers Sunday; Hilo about midnight; Kauai by afternoon
Light trade winds will continue through Saturday; Local scale land and sea breezes are forecast...
Light trade winds will continue through Saturday; Local scale land and sea breezes are forecast during this light wind period with clouds developing over mountain and island interior sections each afternoon. Showers will develop from afternoon to evening over the islands in sea breezes with overnight clearing as more stable down slope land breezes form. On Sunday we transition back to a moderate trade wind pattern as the ridge strengthens north of the state.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:57 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light trade winds will continue through Saturday; Local scale land and sea breezes are forecast during this light wind period with clouds developing over mountain and island interior sections each afternoon. A low level trough will move into Hilo from the east around midnight early Sunday morning, spreading unstable clouds and showers westward across the state, reaching Kauai by Sunday afternoon. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas mainly in the overnight to early morning hours from Sunday through Wednesday. Sea breezes return as trade winds weaken by the end of next week.

A small, longer period south swell, combined with a small, short period southeast swell will gradually decline through early next week. A new small south swell is expected to arrive late Tuesday. The current small, short period northeast swell will fade through Friday, with a small to moderate short period north swell expected to arrive Saturday. This north swell is expected to persist into early next week. Box jellyfish on the south shores starting Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
Milton Choy
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has inmates in legal limbo — held behind bars even though their...
Prosecutors grapple with ‘impossible’ situation after serious criminal charges invalidated
Hawaii Police Department logo.
Visitor is indicted for allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend at Hawaii resort
Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches due to investigation.
Big Island police investigating homicide after woman’s body discovered in backyard

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Get ready for more muggy weather as the winds slow down and bring some pop up showers after daytime heating
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022
Thursday's Forecast
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger into the weekend