Hot and Humid today, but rain is on the way

Light trade winds will continue through Saturday; Local scale land and sea breezes are forecast during this light wind period with clouds developing over mountain and island interior sections each afternoon. A low level trough will move into Hilo from the east around midnight early Sunday morning, spreading unstable clouds and showers westward across the state, reaching Kauai by Sunday afternoon. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas mainly in the overnight to early morning hours from Sunday through Wednesday. Sea breezes return as trade winds weaken by the end of next week.

A small, longer period south swell, combined with a small, short period southeast swell will gradually decline through early next week. A new small south swell is expected to arrive late Tuesday. The current small, short period northeast swell will fade through Friday, with a small to moderate short period north swell expected to arrive Saturday. This north swell is expected to persist into early next week. Box jellyfish on the south shores starting Saturday.

