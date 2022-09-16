GRAPHIC: Public bathrooms ‘covered in feces’ leave Maui harbor users fed up

MAALAEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Boaters on Maui are disgusted with the bathrooms at Maalaea Harbor.

“It’s a toilet of hell,” said Napili resident Andrew Kaina.

Residents said the walls and doors are often covered in feces — and it’s been this way for years now.

“It smells horrible,” said Ryan Brewer who works the harbor. “The urinals look like they haven’t been cleaned in years. The toilets, I would be surprised if they even flush. There’s excrement all over the place in there, toilet seat, walls, everywhere, and the walls just look brown and just un-scrubbed like they haven’t been cleaned in years.”

According to community members, the women’s restroom doors don’t close and the toilets don’t flush either.

Employees who work at the harbor said they’ve asked the Department of Land and Natural Resources to do a better job at cleaning the facilities, but nothing has ever been done.

At the 89-vessel harbor, commercial fishing boats share space with tour operators and private boaters.

The harbor is financed with fees from users.

“Every operation is required to give 3% to DLNR and then there’s the Hawaii State tax which is 4.667%. So, 7.166% goes to the state in some way or another, and that’s a fair amount of money,” said Nicholas Blecke with Island Star Sailing. “People are paying $200 a ticket to go out to Molokini and there’s 800 people going out every day.”

Blecke and others feel the state is making enough money to keep up with maintenance.

DLNR’s media office said it is checking with its Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation about the complaints.

