Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

GRAPHIC: Public bathrooms ‘covered in feces’ leave Maui harbor users fed up

Maalaea Harbor bathroom users say the walls and doors are often covered in feces.
Maalaea Harbor bathroom users say the walls and doors are often covered in feces.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:56 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAALAEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Boaters on Maui are disgusted with the bathrooms at Maalaea Harbor.

“It’s a toilet of hell,” said Napili resident Andrew Kaina.

Residents said the walls and doors are often covered in feces — and it’s been this way for years now.

“It smells horrible,” said Ryan Brewer who works the harbor. “The urinals look like they haven’t been cleaned in years. The toilets, I would be surprised if they even flush. There’s excrement all over the place in there, toilet seat, walls, everywhere, and the walls just look brown and just un-scrubbed like they haven’t been cleaned in years.”

According to community members, the women’s restroom doors don’t close and the toilets don’t flush either.

Employees who work at the harbor said they’ve asked the Department of Land and Natural Resources to do a better job at cleaning the facilities, but nothing has ever been done.

At the 89-vessel harbor, commercial fishing boats share space with tour operators and private boaters.

The harbor is financed with fees from users.

“Every operation is required to give 3% to DLNR and then there’s the Hawaii State tax which is 4.667%. So, 7.166% goes to the state in some way or another, and that’s a fair amount of money,” said Nicholas Blecke with Island Star Sailing. “People are paying $200 a ticket to go out to Molokini and there’s 800 people going out every day.”

Blecke and others feel the state is making enough money to keep up with maintenance.

DLNR’s media office said it is checking with its Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation about the complaints.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
Sheri Tanaka indicted
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe
Authorities arrested 77-year-old Tudor Chirila in Reno in connection with a Waikiki woman's...
After 50 years, police arrest Nevada man in cold case murder of Waikiki teen
Milton Choy
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
Honolulu hotels are hiring 500 workers.
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Get ready for more muggy weather as the winds slow down and bring some pop up showers after daytime heating
From the moment they start, recruits in the Honolulu Police Training Academy are put to the...
The HPD Training Academy experience in a word? ‘Brutal,’ recruits say
FILCOM Cares offers free Pfizer bivalent boosters at its pop-up clinics.
Hawaii vaccine providers are seeing strong demand for new Omicron-fighting booster
Milton Choy
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts