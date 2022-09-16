Episode 130: The ‘muthas’ (and faddahs) are celebrating our Little League champs!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Phew! What an emotional ride it’s been!

The moms of the Little League World Series Champs spill the beans on all the support and sacrifice that went into their 12-year-old sons chasing their baseball dreams!

In Part II of this episode, we also spoke to one of the proud dads who was part of the first Hawaii team to win the US LLWS championship in 1988!

And ... a big shoutout to all of the teams who represented Hawaii!

Listen now to “Muthaship” wherever you get your podcasts!

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.