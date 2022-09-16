Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Episode 130: The ‘muthas’ (and faddahs) are celebrating our Little League champs!

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Phew! What an emotional ride it’s been!

The moms of the Little League World Series Champs spill the beans on all the support and sacrifice that went into their 12-year-old sons chasing their baseball dreams!

In Part II of this episode, we also spoke to one of the proud dads who was part of the first Hawaii team to win the US LLWS championship in 1988!

And ... a big shoutout to all of the teams who represented Hawaii!

Listen now to “Muthaship” wherever you get your podcasts!

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheri Tanaka indicted
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe
It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
Authorities arrested 77-year-old Tudor Chirila in Reno in connection with a Waikiki woman's...
After 50 years, police arrest Nevada man in cold case murder of Waikiki teen
Honolulu hotels are hiring 500 workers.
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
Milton Choy
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts

Latest News

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 129: Talking with world champion outrigger canoe paddler Lauren Spalding
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 128: Chatting with celebrity chef Ming Tsai
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 127: Hawaii mom turns her grief into a chance to help other families
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 126: 4 pregnant moms offer each other support (while pumping iron)