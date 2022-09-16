The city says there’s no need to bring your own TP to parks anymore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news.

The supply of toilet paper at city parks across Oahu is now back to normal.

A summer shortage prompted the city to ask park users to bring their own TP to public park bathrooms.

Supply chain issues caused the shortage and increased summer bathroom usage only made it worse.

But the city says a steady supply of toilet paper has now been secured.

