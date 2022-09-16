Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

The city says there’s no need to bring your own TP to parks anymore

The supply of toilet paper at city parks across Oahu is now back to normal.
The supply of toilet paper at city parks across Oahu is now back to normal.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news.

The supply of toilet paper at city parks across Oahu is now back to normal.

A summer shortage prompted the city to ask park users to bring their own TP to public park bathrooms.

Supply chain issues caused the shortage and increased summer bathroom usage only made it worse.

But the city says a steady supply of toilet paper has now been secured.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheri Tanaka indicted
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe
It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
Authorities arrested 77-year-old Tudor Chirila in Reno in connection with a Waikiki woman's...
After 50 years, police arrest Nevada man in cold case murder of Waikiki teen
Honolulu hotels are hiring 500 workers.
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
Milton Choy
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts

Latest News

2018 saw a spike in pedestrian deaths across the state.
Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Hawaii Island highway
A large collection of pumpkins is available at the Aloun Farms Great Pumpkin Harvest.
It’s that time of year: Aloun Farms’ pumpkin festival is back!
Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches due to investigation.
Big Island police investigating homicide after woman’s body discovered in backyard
Milton Choy
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts