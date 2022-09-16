After charges dropped, grand jury indicts suspect in fatal stabbing of girlfriend, infant son

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old man has been indicted by an Oahu grand jury for killing his girlfriend and infant son in 2020.

He remains behind bars.

Kendall Ramsey was indicted with one count of first-degree murder (causing the death of more than one person), two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of second-degree attempted murder.

Ramsey allegedly fatally stabbed his 23-year-old girlfriend, Kayla Holder, and his infant son K.R.

He later rammed his car into another vehicle.

Ramsey had originally been charged by criminal complaint in April 2020, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

But those charges were dismissed following a sweeping high court decision last week that ruled serious felonies can only be charged by grand jury indictment.

Scores of other cases are also in legal limbo in the wake of the ruling.

