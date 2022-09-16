Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

After charges dropped, grand jury indicts suspect in fatal stabbing of girlfriend, infant son

Kendall Ramsey
Kendall Ramsey(Mug Shot)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:47 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old man has been indicted by an Oahu grand jury for killing his girlfriend and infant son in 2020.

He remains behind bars.

Kendall Ramsey was indicted with one count of first-degree murder (causing the death of more than one person), two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of second-degree attempted murder.

Ramsey allegedly fatally stabbed his 23-year-old girlfriend, Kayla Holder, and his infant son K.R.

He later rammed his car into another vehicle.

Ramsey had originally been charged by criminal complaint in April 2020, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

But those charges were dismissed following a sweeping high court decision last week that ruled serious felonies can only be charged by grand jury indictment.

Scores of other cases are also in legal limbo in the wake of the ruling.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheri Tanaka indicted
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe
It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
Authorities arrested 77-year-old Tudor Chirila in Reno in connection with a Waikiki woman's...
After 50 years, police arrest Nevada man in cold case murder of Waikiki teen
Honolulu hotels are hiring 500 workers.
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
Milton Choy
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts

Latest News

Milton Choy
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
Shelly Preza, Lanai's only Harvard graduate, is the executive director of the Lanai Culture and...
From Lanai to Harvard and back again, how one woman found her calling at home
Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches due to investigation.
Big Island police investigating homicide after woman’s body discovered in backyard
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech at...
Midday Newscast: China’s Xi heads abroad to promote strategic role