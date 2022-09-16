3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence.

Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday.

The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii schools were among 297 campuses recognized nationally on Friday.

“National Blue Ribbon Schools are models of excellence in teaching and learning for schools across the nation,” schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “We are so proud to have Hokulani, Kahala and Nuʻuanu represent our Hawaii public schools with a strong commitment to rigorous learning and a well-rounded education that prepares our students for successful futures.”

All three schools met the criteria of exemplary high performing, ranking in the top 15% of Hawaii schools.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.