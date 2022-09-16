Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

3 children die in Louisiana house fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:45 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Louisiana, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. Friday in Gretna.

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were rushed to the hospital where they both died from their injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Several agencies responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
Milton Choy
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has inmates in legal limbo — held behind bars even though their...
Prosecutors grapple with ‘impossible’ situation after serious criminal charges invalidated
Hawaii Police Department logo.
Visitor is indicted for allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend at Hawaii resort
Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches due to investigation.
Big Island police investigating homicide after woman’s body discovered in backyard

Latest News

New York Mets' catcher John Stearns is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.,...
Former All-Star catcher John Stearns dies at 71
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. 'advance...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
Queue reopens for queen’s coffin, wait hits 24 hours