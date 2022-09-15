Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic

Tributes
Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:43 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona, this season’s sixth named storm, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening.

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

Forecasters say those in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the system’s progress.

At 11 p.m. EDT, the tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

