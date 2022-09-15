‘Stay the course’: UH football optimistic heading into homecoming game against Duquesne

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been tough sledding for the Rainbow Warriors football team as they fell to 0-3 on the season, but they’re back at home to take on Duquesne and the message all week at practice has been ‘stay the course.’

“Well, you know we definitely know where our teams at.” Head coach Timmy Chang told reporters. “We know what problems need to be solved and you stay the course.”

UH returns home after another blow-out loss against No. 4 Michigan, but the 56-10 beat down in the Big House hasn’t put a damper on the team’s spirit, as coach Chang credits his boys for playing till the last whistle.

“You know they kept battling, you know, they got some sacks, they got a turnover, we moved the ball.” Coach Chang said. “I really wish we could have ended that game with a score down there, but you know, really proud of them in that aspect.”

While eliminating costly penalties and turnovers that haunted the Braddahhood in their previous two games.

“I thought we did a great job not turning the ball over.” Coach Chang said. “The first two games, there were a lot of turnovers, we put ourselves in bad positions and definitely the penalties aspect of it, it helped having discipline playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played.”

Now back in Manoa for homecoming this weekend, the players are doubling down on the little details.

“It’s been going great.” Safety Peter Manuma said. “There’s a lot of focus mentally, like Coach Chang said, focusing on our techniques, our fundamentals, winning at the first step, so I mean that’s everybody’s main focus right now.”

Kickoff against the Dukes is set for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

