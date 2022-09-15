Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Starbucks announces plans to speed up service

Starbucks plans to open 2,000 new stores by 2025 with a focus on drive-thrus and delivery-only...
Starbucks plans to open 2,000 new stores by 2025 with a focus on drive-thrus and delivery-only locations.(Starbucks Corporation)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:07 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your Starbucks order is going to get a lot quicker.

Starbucks told investors Tuesday it’s taking big steps to upgrade and speed up service, including new systems and machines.

For example, baristas will be able to make a Frappucino in just 36 seconds, down from 87 seconds.

Starbucks also says it is going to offer new incentives for non-union employees, including student loan support, savings accounts and more sick time.

The company also plans to open 2,000 new stores by 2025 with a focus on drive-thrus and delivery-only locations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheri Tanaka indicted
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe
Authorities arrested 77-year-old Tudor Chirila in Reno in connection with a Waikiki woman's...
After 50 years, police arrest Nevada man in cold case murder of Waikiki teen
It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
A dog receiving emergency care was found with bullets lodged in its body.
Dog found with bullets lodged in body after rescued by good Samaritan
Maxim Jewelry robbery
HPD investigating smash and grab at Hilton Hawaiian Village jewelry store

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
After cancellation, Dems look to reduce future student debt
In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously and the teacher was...
Teacher no longer with school after Facebook post about cannabis gummies, autistic students
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago in the early evening headed south Wednesday, Sept....
Amtrak works to restore routes after rail labor accord
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
Sunrise is turning 15 years old and we want to say mahalo! Join us on our Mahalo Tour, where we...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15! Join us for our Mahalo Tour