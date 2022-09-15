Tributes
Prosecutors indicts California man who allegedly tried to kill girlfriend at Waikoloa resort

Hawaii Police Department logo.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:15 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 65-year-old California man has been indicted with multiple charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, Hawaii County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Richard Lopez has been charged with attempted murder, assault and abuse.

According to court documents, Lopez allegedly stabbed and slashed his 64-year-old girlfriend numerous times to the face and neck last Thursday at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort.

Richard Lopez bail was set at $500,000.(Office of the Prosecuting Attorney)

The victim was transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital with “life-threatening” injuries.

The victim remains hospitalized.

A law enacted last year allows for longer sentences when the victim is at least 60-years-old.

Lopez could face life in prison with the possibility of parole. He remains in custody with $500,000 bail.

Lopez is schedule back in court on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

