Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police: 2 women facing cruelty charges after putting icepacks in child’s clothes at day care

Police in South Carolina say Joy Lynne Lashway and Kimberly Diane McCall have been charged in an incident at a day care. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say two women are facing charges in an incident that happened last month at a day care center.

WHNS reports Joy Lynne Lashway and Kimberly Diane McCall are accused of putting icepacks in a child’s clothes for no other reason than to cause the child to suffer.

The Fountain Inn Police Department said the incident happened at Excel Academy, a child development center, on Aug. 24.

Authorities have not released any further immediate information on the situation but said Lashway and McCall had been charged with two counts of cruelty to children.

Excel Academy shared on social media, “It is unfortunate that people, sometimes, make poor and dangerous decisions.”

The center also said that parents could contact administrators if they had any further concerns regarding the situation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheri Tanaka indicted
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe
It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
Authorities arrested 77-year-old Tudor Chirila in Reno in connection with a Waikiki woman's...
After 50 years, police arrest Nevada man in cold case murder of Waikiki teen
Honolulu hotels are hiring 500 workers.
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
A dog receiving emergency care was found with bullets lodged in its body.
Dog found with bullets lodged in body after rescued by good Samaritan

Latest News

Shelly Preza, Lanai's only Harvard graduate, is the executive director of the Lanai Culture and...
Lanai’s only Harvard grad finds calling to return home to give back to her island
The indictment alleges that the 31-year-old distributed child pornography online.
Hawaii man indicted in Missouri for child pornography, cyberstalking
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike
FILE - President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive...
Biden: Hate-fueled violence ‘has no place in America’
Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches due to investigation.
Hawaii Island police arrest man following discovery of body in Hawaiian Beaches