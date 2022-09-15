PODCAST: A Hawaii recording artist’s journey from ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Lilo & Stitch’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Johnson Enos was in high school when he realized he wanted to pursue music for a living.

As a theater student, he enjoyed listening to musicals like “West Side Story” and influential composers like Stephen Sondheim.

But he credits Teddy Randazzo, a famed songwriter in Hawaii, for really pushing him in the right direction to enter the business. Randazzo became Enos’ musical director for a show he did at Disneyland shortly after high school.

LISTEN BELOW:

“Teddy said, ‘Hey, if you’re going to be in music, learn about publishing, learn about copyright, learn about the masters, learn the business side, not just having fun writing songs.’ And at that point, he, you know, he helped me, pointed me in the right direction and gave me the right tools,” Enos said.

Years later, Enos has gone on to become a Grammy-nominated music producer, songwriter and playwright. Among his many credits: the “Lilo & Stitch II” soundtrack, “Lilo & Stitch” Tokyo parade, and work for Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa.

He’s also the creative genius behind a musical called “Honu By the Sea,” a family-friendly musical that follows a Waikiki Beach Boy who meets Malia, the honu, and her ocean friends.

Enos said he came up with the concept one day while out at Waikiki Beach, by the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

“I looked at the waves, I looked at the water, I looked at the sand, and the first thing I saw was the honu come up right by the Sheraton,” Enos said. “I said, well, there’s one character, Honu by the Sea. And then of course, the Waikiki Beach Boy.”

The show initially opened in 2012 and expanded into a musical at Hawaii Theatre Center in 2015. The team performed all over the world — from Australia to Seattle.

His dream, though, was to take the show to Japan.

“You know, I love Japan,” Enos said. “I love the language from way back. And I thought it would be fun to do a show in English and Japanese.”

His dream came true, and they eventually got to perform in Japan — alongside Hello Kitty.

Enos has also been working hard on his Honu Mele series, his collection of songs focused on ocean and conservation. One of the songs — “Just Misunderstood,” about a tiger shark named Nalu — features Hawaiian music icon John Cruz.

Hear more of Billy V’s interview with Enos in the latest episode of Island Beat, out wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.