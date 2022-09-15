Man, woman in their 70s injured in single-car crash on Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man and woman in their 70s were injured following a single-car crash in Aiea Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway.

According to EMS, a 78-year-old woman suffered critical injuries, while a 78-year-old man is said to be in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

