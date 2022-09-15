Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Man, woman in their 70s injured in single-car crash on Kamehameha Highway

A man and woman in their 70s were injured following a single-car crash in Aiea Wednesday...
A man and woman in their 70s were injured following a single-car crash in Aiea Wednesday afternoon.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:41 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man and woman in their 70s were injured following a single-car crash in Aiea Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway.

According to EMS, a 78-year-old woman suffered critical injuries, while a 78-year-old man is said to be in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheri Tanaka indicted
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe
Authorities arrested 77-year-old Tudor Chirila in Reno in connection with a Waikiki woman's...
After 50 years, police arrest Nevada man in cold case murder of Waikiki teen
The state Court of Appeals ruled the prosecution violated rules during the trial of Wesley...
New trial ordered for 3 suspects previously convicted in 2018 beating of security guard
Hawaii News Now has learned that the Attorney General's office locked its chief investigator...
Firing of top investigator from Attorney General’s Office ignites retaliation claims
Maxim Jewelry robbery
HPD investigating smash and grab at Hilton Hawaiian Village jewelry store

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Get ready for more muggy weather as the winds slow down Thursday into Friday
Opponents of a controversial park redevelopment project have been protesting and sign-waving at...
City agrees to cease controversial Waimanalo development project
Authorities are reporting an alarming spike in ghost guns being used in violent crimes in Hawaii.
Federal agencies report alarming spike in illegal ghost guns, attachments on Hawaii streets
Federal agencies report alarming spike in illegal ghost guns, attachments on Hawaii streets
Federal agencies report alarming spike in illegal ghost guns, attachments on Hawaii streets