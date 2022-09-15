Tributes
Hawaii man indicted in Missouri for child pornography, cyberstalking

The indictment alleges that the 31-year-old distributed child pornography online.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:14 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii man accused of stalking teens online and distributing child pornography appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday.

Officials said Gerardo Javier Montes was arrested in Hawaii on July 29 and arrived in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Between December 2021 and January 2022, Montes is also accused of trying to persuade a 14-year-old girl to send him nude pictures of herself and threatening to post nude photos of her that he had already obtained. When she refused, the pictures were posted.

An attorney also said Montes targeted a 17-year-old in Oklahoma, a 16-year-old in Texas, a 13-year-old in Hawaii, a 26-year-old in California and other unidentified minors.

According to the motion, Montes found some of his targets online, in chat rooms or messaging boards discussing suicide or depression. He also allegedly pretended to be a young girl to get other young girls to send him child sex abuse material.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

