Hawaii Island police close portion of Kahakai Boulevard amid ongoing investigation

Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches due to investigation.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have closed a portion of Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches Thursday morning amid an ongoing investigation.

Authorities said the roadway will be closed for several hours between South Nenue Street and Niuhi Street.

Officials urge drivers to use South Puni Makai Loop as an alternate route.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to the Hawaii Island Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

