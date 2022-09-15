Tributes
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger into the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lighter trade wind pattern will prevail through Saturday, with localized land and sea breezes in leeward areas. Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts at night and the island interior and leeward areas each afternoon. A few of the showers could produce localized downpours during the afternoon and early evening hours Thursday and Friday. A band of enhanced moisture may increase shower coverage statewide late Saturday through and Sunday as the trades begin to restrengthen. A more typical trade wind weather pattern should return Monday through the middle of next week, with moderate trades prevailing.

A series of small, long-period south swells can be expected through the weekend and into early next week. Small, short- period north and northwest swells will linger through Friday, with a slightly larger short-period north swell expected over the weekend. A small, longer-period northwest swell may arrive early next week.

