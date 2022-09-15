Feds charge Hawaii businessman at center of massive bribery scandal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the local businessman at the center of the Capitol bribery scandal, in what’s believed to be one of the largest public corruption cases in Hawaii history.

Federal prosecutors charged Milton Choy owner of H20 Process Systems LLC on one count of bribery. They also charged Maui wastewater official Steward Stant for receiving a bribe.

Choy is the businessman who provide bribes to disgraced former state Sen. J. Kalani English and ex-state Rep. Ty Cullen.

