Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Feds charge Hawaii businessman at center of massive bribery scandal

(Hawaii News Now/file (custom credit))
By Rick Daysog
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:05 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the local businessman at the center of the Capitol bribery scandal, in what’s believed to be one of the largest public corruption cases in Hawaii history.

Federal prosecutors charged Milton Choy owner of H20 Process Systems LLC on one count of bribery. They also charged Maui wastewater official Steward Stant for receiving a bribe.

Choy is the businessman who provide bribes to disgraced former state Sen. J. Kalani English and ex-state Rep. Ty Cullen.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheri Tanaka indicted
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe
It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
Authorities arrested 77-year-old Tudor Chirila in Reno in connection with a Waikiki woman's...
After 50 years, police arrest Nevada man in cold case murder of Waikiki teen
Honolulu hotels are hiring 500 workers.
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
A dog receiving emergency care was found with bullets lodged in its body.
Dog found with bullets lodged in body after rescued by good Samaritan

Latest News

Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches due to investigation.
Hawaii Island police arrest man following discovery of body in Hawaiian Beaches
The indictment alleges that the 31-year-old distributed child pornography online.
Hawaii man indicted in Missouri for child pornography, cyberstalking
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022
Sunrise is turning 15 years old and we want to say mahalo! Join us on our Mahalo Tour, where we...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15! Join us for our Mahalo Tour