DOT reduces speed limit on Hawaii Island’s most dangerous highway

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A busy, dangerous roadway on Hawaii Island is getting its speed limit reduced.

The state’s Department of Transportation said Queen Kaahumanu Highway will now have a speed limit of 45 mph between Waikoloa Beach Drive and Kawaihae Road.

New speed limit signs were installed in early September and took effect Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

The speed limit was previously 55 mph.

The change was prompted by crash data, including one fatal crash and multiple T-bone crashes.

The state’s Department of Transportation said the likelihood of deadly crashes increases significantly with speed.

