City agrees to cease controversial Waimanalo development project

A makeshift sign at Sherwood forest.
A makeshift sign at Sherwood forest.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:57 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A three-year battle to redevelop Waimanalo Bay Beach Park is now indefinitely on hold.

Under the new agreement announced Wednesday, the City is closing their Special Management Area Permit and must apply for a new one if they want to restart any redevelopment projects.

Nonprofit Friends of Sherwood Forest is celebrating their victory.

The city has agreed to end their efforts to develop an athletic field, install an irrigation system and build a playground at Sherwood forest in Waimanalo.

In May 2019, the plan for a new athletic field was met with protests at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park.

In 2020, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he’d scale back plans following multiple protests, but Sherwood’s advocates said the project was largely unchanged and posed a threat to native species and buried iwi and remains.

Previous Coverage

A plan for a new athletic field is met with protests at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park
Tempers flare at community meeting on Waimanalo park project
City pledges to press forward with controversial Waimanalo park project despite arrests
Waimanalo park redevelopment on hold as authorities investigate possible artifact
Opponents of controversial Waimanalo development claim project has been scrapped

“It’s a tremendous victory just for the land,” said Friends of Sherwood Forest Attorney Landson Kupau. “And it’s a tremendous victory for our ancestors. That who are buried there will no longer be disturbed. And it’s also a victory for the community of Waimanalo that use the park as well as future generations.”

The city has not provided a timeline of when they will begin removing construction equipment but Sherwoods advocates said the City has agreed to give 30 days notice of removal.

The City has also reportedly agreed to have an archeologist oversee the withdrawal process in case any buried remains are uncovered.

