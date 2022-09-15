Tributes
‘Braddahhood Grindz’ extends to UH men’s volleyball and golf programs

On Wednesday, the Hawaii Restaurant Association announced the expansion of the ‘Braddahhood Grindz’ program to include UH men’s volleyball and golf teams.
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday, the Hawaii Restaurant Association announced the expansion of the ‘Braddahhood Grindz’ program to include UH men’s volleyball and golf teams.

Zippy’s and Young’s Fish Market have been added to the new lineup.

Each restaurant will take turns providing one meal a week for the next nine weeks.

“Throughout our entire fall camp they really stepped up to provide a really big meal for us that our whole team get’s to enjoy and everyone benefits from so we’re very appreciative of them,” said UH men’s volleyball player Makua Marumoto.

“They’re starving college kids literally nobody but us gets full meal scholarships, so this is really a big deal to them and it’s gonna help recruiting it just is the stuff that they’re doing for our athletes and men’s volleyball nobody else in the country is doing,” said head coach Charlie Wade.

The program is in partnership with the NCAA’s new rules allowing marketing deals.

In August, the Hawaii Restaurant Association expanded to include UH women’s volleyball and soccer team.

