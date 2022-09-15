Tributes
74-year-old man dies after crashing into tree on Maui

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:46 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 74-year-old Kahului man has died after crashing into a tree on Maui, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2020 Honda CR-V was traveling northeast on Kuikahi Drive when the driver failed to navigate the turn at the intersection and drove through the grassy median and into the opposing lane.

Police said the vehicle continued to travel straight, drove over the raised curb where he crashed into a nearby tree.

The man was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

The victim’s identity is currently being withheld for 24 hours to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

Investigation revealed that the operator was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and the vehicle airbags did deploy.

Officials said speed is does not appear to be a factor.

The involvement of drugs and alcohol is pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

This is Maui County’s 16th traffic fatality of 2022, compared to 11 at the same time last year.

