3 displaced after fire at a Nawiliwili apartment causes $153K in damage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were displaced after a fire on Kauai Monday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to Banyan Harbor Resorts on Wilcox Road around 6 p.m. Monday. There, they found a second-floor apartment with smoke coming from the building. The residents were not home at the time of the fire, KFD officials said.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the apartment it began. The unit directly under the fire however sustained damage.

As a result of this, three people in total were displaced from their homes. No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared around 7:30 p.m. The fire caused around $153,000 in damage. It was deemed accidental.

