Two Wahine snag Big West soccer honors ahead of Conference play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii soccer team opens Big West play at home against UC Davis on Thursday.

The Wahine are coming off an impressive road trip, winning the last three of four matches.

The Big West Conference announced its weekly honors with UH’s Goalie Sophie Augustin as defensive player of the week.

Sophie Augustin earns Big West Defensive Player of the Week honors after making a career-high 8️⃣ saves at Portland State! #SISTAHHOOD #GoBows pic.twitter.com/rk2fVcfMSz — Hawaii Soccer (@HawaiiWSoccer) September 12, 2022

Meanwhile, forward Amber Gilbert took home freshman of the week honors after a stellar performance against Portland State.

“I feel like we’re feeling pretty confident like we’re doing a lot better than we thought we were gonna do,” Gilbert told reporters.

Amber Gilbert takes home Big West Freshman of the Week honors after scoring a goal and adding an assist against Portland State! #SISTAHHOOD #GoBows pic.twitter.com/Y4SYLhGfX3 — Hawaii Soccer (@HawaiiWSoccer) September 12, 2022

“I’ve talked about Amber Gilbert before as just being such an inspiring story for so many people myself included,” said head coach Michele Nagamine.

Kick off between the ‘Bows and Aggies is set for Sept. 15 at 7:00 p.m. HST at Waipio Soccer Complex.

