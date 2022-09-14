Tributes
Two Wahine snag Big West soccer honors ahead of Conference play

By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:43 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii soccer team opens Big West play at home against UC Davis on Thursday.

The Wahine are coming off an impressive road trip, winning the last three of four matches.

The Big West Conference announced its weekly honors with UH’s Goalie Sophie Augustin as defensive player of the week.

Meanwhile, forward Amber Gilbert took home freshman of the week honors after a stellar performance against Portland State.

“I feel like we’re feeling pretty confident like we’re doing a lot better than we thought we were gonna do,” Gilbert told reporters.

“I’ve talked about Amber Gilbert before as just being such an inspiring story for so many people myself included,” said head coach Michele Nagamine.

Kick off between the ‘Bows and Aggies is set for Sept. 15 at 7:00 p.m. HST at Waipio Soccer Complex.

