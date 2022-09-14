Man, 23, loses both legs after drunken driver hits him

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas man is opening up about the day that changed his life forever: he lost both legs when a driver under the influence hit him. Now, he and his family hope his story can bring change.

Riley McGowan, a 23-year-old Southwest Gas employee, was fixing a gas valve on the side of the road just after 9 a.m. July 13 when he heard a loud screech and a bang.

“I looked up, and about five feet away from me was this truck. Next thing I know, I’m in the air getting tossed around. I felt my leg get crushed, basically,” he said.

Riley McGowan, 23, says a wrong-way driver who was under the influence ran him over twice before driving away. He had to have both legs amputated after the crash. (Source: Riley McGowan, KTNV via CNN)

The young man says a wrong-way driver, who was under the influence, ran him over twice before driving away. Crash reports corroborate his account.

“Scary as it may be, I basically remember everything,” he said. “I remember crawling. I remember looking out in the distance, seeing her truck drive off, as I’m trying to crawl away.”

After several surgeries, Riley McGowan is now a double amputee, having lost both legs. He’s in physical therapy until he can receive prosthetics.

“The technology with prosthetics and everything is amazing nowadays. You see videos of double amputees – worse than me, both above the knee – walking fine and everything. So, I know it’s possible,” he said.

Still, the crash and its aftermath has left the McGowan family devastated and angry.

“Couldn’t have just called an Uber or a taxi or something?” Riley McGowan said.

“He’s the best kid in the world and only 23. I know he’s got his life ahead of him, and it’s going to be a struggle. We intend to do everything to support him,” said his mother, Carmen McGowan.

The family wants change in Las Vegas, a city that is notorious for drunken drivers.

“Get the laws changed. If you give them 10 years after that first offense, first of all, they won’t be out there to repeat, and they’ll think twice the second time. We won’t have three or four or five offenses,” Carmen McGowan said.

Just before the crash, Riley McGowan received a promotion with Southwest Gas. The company says it is holding his position until his return.

The McGowan family has also set up a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $25,000.

Meanwhile, Danielle Kove, the driver accused of hitting Riley McGowan, has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm. Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

She had two prior impaired driving offenses.

Copyright 2022 KTNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.