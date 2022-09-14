Kauai nonprofit needs your help to bring free outdoor concerts to public spaces

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A non-profit is hoping to bring more live music to the Garden Isle.

But it needs the public’s help to secure a $90,000 grant.

The Rice Street Business Association has applied for a Levitt Foundation grant, which can be used to put on 10 free outdoor concerts in an under-used public space over the next three years.

With the local music industry hit hard by the pandemic, the association’s president says this funding will help hire local musicians and bring the community together.

“Live local music is a crucial part in our mental health and just health in general,” said association President Addison Bulosan. “But really also it’s what we do culturally here in Hawaii. This will actually help us come back together and share space and really activate our towns again because without music sometimes it’s just not an event until there’s music so this is one of the opportunities for us to bring it back to our community.”

Bulosan says the venue they would use is the lawn at the County Building in Lihue.

There are two ways to vote for Kauai: Online at vote.levitt.org or text “96766HI” to 866-267-2023.

The voting deadline is Sept. 21.

