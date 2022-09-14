Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Kauai nonprofit needs your help to bring free outdoor concerts to public spaces

A Kauai non-profit is hoping to bring more live music to the Garden Isle.
A Kauai non-profit is hoping to bring more live music to the Garden Isle.(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:41 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A non-profit is hoping to bring more live music to the Garden Isle.

But it needs the public’s help to secure a $90,000 grant.

The Rice Street Business Association has applied for a Levitt Foundation grant, which can be used to put on 10 free outdoor concerts in an under-used public space over the next three years.

With the local music industry hit hard by the pandemic, the association’s president says this funding will help hire local musicians and bring the community together.

“Live local music is a crucial part in our mental health and just health in general,” said association President Addison Bulosan. “But really also it’s what we do culturally here in Hawaii. This will actually help us come back together and share space and really activate our towns again because without music sometimes it’s just not an event until there’s music so this is one of the opportunities for us to bring it back to our community.”

Bulosan says the venue they would use is the lawn at the County Building in Lihue.

There are two ways to vote for Kauai: Online at vote.levitt.org or text “96766HI” to 866-267-2023.

The voting deadline is Sept. 21.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii News Now has learned that the Attorney General's office locked its chief investigator...
Firing of top investigator from Attorney General’s Office ignites retaliation claims
Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Doctor connected to Kealoha scandal gets far lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought
The owner of a vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter...
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Attorney Sheri Tanaka
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of expanding corruption probe

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD investigating stabbing in Chinatown that left man in serious condition
Nancy Anderson
50 years after teen’s fatal stabbing in Waikiki, her alleged killer has been arrested
Netflix releases trailer for Lori Vallow documentary
Midday Newscast: Lori Vallow focus of new Netflix documentary
For the first time since 2019, football is back in Hana, Maui, and it’s a little different.
Hana High’s small but mighty football team returns with ‘a lot of heart’