HPD investigating stabbing in Chinatown that left man in serious condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing in Chinatown that left a 32-year-old man serious condition.

Authorities responded around 12:40 p.m. to the scene on North Hotel Street.

Emergency Medical Services said they treated a man with abdominal wounds and transported him to a nearby trauma center.

HPD said the victim is uncooperative and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police are investigating the case as second-degree assault.

This story will be updated.

