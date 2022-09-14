HPD investigating stabbing in Chinatown that left man in serious condition
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:35 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing in Chinatown that left a 32-year-old man serious condition.
Authorities responded around 12:40 p.m. to the scene on North Hotel Street.
Emergency Medical Services said they treated a man with abdominal wounds and transported him to a nearby trauma center.
HPD said the victim is uncooperative and no arrests have been made at this time.
Police are investigating the case as second-degree assault.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.