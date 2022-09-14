HPD investigating smash and grab at Hilton Hawaiian Village jewelry store

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilton Hawaiian Village jewelry store is left to pick up the pieces after a robbery took place Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m.

According to Maxim Jewelry employees, the store was open when two masked suspects broke one of the cases and grabbed jewelry.

We’ve reached out to HPD for more information on the case.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.