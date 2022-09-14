Tributes
HPD investigating smash and grab at Hilton Hawaiian Village jewelry store

Maxim Jewelry robbery
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:11 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilton Hawaiian Village jewelry store is left to pick up the pieces after a robbery took place Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m.

According to Maxim Jewelry employees, the store was open when two masked suspects broke one of the cases and grabbed jewelry.

We’ve reached out to HPD for more information on the case.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

