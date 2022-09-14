Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Wade Kiona, a pediatric oncologist at Kapiolani Medical Center explains how common pediatric cancer is in Hawaii and whether we should be concerned.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:28 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. A cancer diagnosis is scary for anyone, especially kids and their families, but with new research and technology, many forms of pediatric cancer are curable.

Dr. Wade Kiona is a pediatric oncologist with Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children. He explains how common pediatric cancer is in Hawaii and whether we should be concerned.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

