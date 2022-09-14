Tributes
Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week


The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring COVID cases.(Hawaii Department of Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,343 new cases in the past seven days.

That compares to 1,215 cases and 11 additional deaths in the previous week.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 342,072.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,665.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

