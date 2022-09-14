Hawaii doctor is giving back in Papua New Guinea ― and getting so much more in return

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every year, a Hawaii doctor makes the long trek to Papua New Guinea.

He brings supplies to communities out there and he gets something valuable in return.

Dr. James Ham is the founder of Water Hands Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people in Papua New Guinea get clean water. He and other volunteers also bring over much-needed medical equipment.

“I would say kind of gives you a sense of renewal and sense of maybe reemergence,” said Ham, who is an emergency room doctor at Straub Medical Center.

The group started its efforts in 2014 at a medical clinic in Papua New Guinea. They helped out by teaching at a local hospital and nursing college and helping to build a rain catchment for a village. After a pandemic hiatus, the team just returned from a trip where they delivered in-demand medical equipment, like ultrasounds.

“According to World Health Organization, Papua New Guinea has one of the lowest physicians per capita rates in the world,” Ham said.

During his trips, Ham met Dr. John Junior McKUP.

McKUP is the only emergency physician working in a town of 200,000 people.

“He kind of humbled my complaints about working in extra shifts, or having to stay a little bit late,” Ham said.

McKUP said the situation in Papua New Guinea is incredibly difficult.

“We have very limited imaging capabilities, exam centers,” he said. “We don’t have X-rays and stuff like that. The ultrasound makes a whole lot of difference in terms of my patient care.”

The situation gave Ham greater perspective on his own troubles ― and gratitude for what he has.

“We don’t have to worry about where we’re gonna have electricity or not, if my trauma patient will have enough medications, and stuff like that,” said Ham.

