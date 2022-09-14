Got New Year’s plans? Slate of comedy shows, concerts on tap

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, Hawaii!

A slate of comedy and concerts are scheduled around the islands and even the “Don Ho of New Year’s” is coming back to Hawaii.

Comedian Bill Maher will be in the Aloha State to ring in the new year for two shows, with special guests Jeff Ross and Wendy Liebman.

The first show will be held at the the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Dec. 30 and then at the Waikiki Shell on Oahu on New Years Eve.

Oahu and Maui residents get early ticket access this Saturday at 10 a.m. No presale code is required.

Residents have one week before tickets become available to the mainland on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets for the Maui show, click here.

To purchase tickets for the Oahu show, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.