Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Got New Year’s plans? Slate of comedy shows, concerts on tap

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 23: Television host and comedian Bill Maher performs at The Pearl...
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 23: Television host and comedian Bill Maher performs at The Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort on March 23, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/WireImage)(David Becker | WireImage)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:59 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, Hawaii!

A slate of comedy and concerts are scheduled around the islands and even the “Don Ho of New Year’s” is coming back to Hawaii.

Comedian Bill Maher will be in the Aloha State to ring in the new year for two shows, with special guests Jeff Ross and Wendy Liebman.

The first show will be held at the the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Dec. 30 and then at the Waikiki Shell on Oahu on New Years Eve.

Oahu and Maui residents get early ticket access this Saturday at 10 a.m. No presale code is required.

Residents have one week before tickets become available to the mainland on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets for the Maui show, click here.

To purchase tickets for the Oahu show, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii News Now has learned that the Attorney General's office locked its chief investigator...
Firing of top investigator from Attorney General’s Office ignites retaliation claims
Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Doctor connected to Kealoha scandal gets far lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought
The owner of a vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter...
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Attorney Sheri Tanaka
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe

Latest News

Attorney Sheri Tanaka
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
From farms to schools: Program is building bridges between keiki and local crops
Water Hands Hope visits Papua New Guinea yearly.
Hawaii doctor is giving back in Papua New Guinea ― and getting so much more in return
Nancy Anderson
50 years after teen’s fatal stabbing in Waikiki, her alleged killer is arrested