Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trades will ease Wednesday, with a few windward showers possible in the morning, and over the island interior and leeward areas in the afternoon.

Lighter trades will then prevail Wednesday night through Saturday night, with localized land and sea breezes in leeward areas.

Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts at night and the island interior and leeward areas each afternoon. A band of moisture may increase shower coverage statewide Sunday and Sunday night as the trades begin to restrengthen.

Moderate trades and typical trade wind weather should return early next week.

The current south swell will drop over the next few days.

A short-period southeast swell is expected to maintain moderate surf along exposed south facing shores into this weekend.

Forerunners from a new long-period south swell are expected to arrive next Tuesday. Expect minimal surf along north and west facing shores through Friday.

