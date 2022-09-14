Tributes
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers on the way

Your top local stories for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:44 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trades will ease Wednesday, with a few windward showers possible in the morning, and over the island interior and leeward areas in the afternoon.

Lighter trades will then prevail Wednesday night through Saturday night, with localized land and sea breezes in leeward areas.

Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts at night and the island interior and leeward areas each afternoon. A band of moisture may increase shower coverage statewide Sunday and Sunday night as the trades begin to restrengthen.

Moderate trades and typical trade wind weather should return early next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

The current south swell will drop over the next few days.

A short-period southeast swell is expected to maintain moderate surf along exposed south facing shores into this weekend.

Forerunners from a new long-period south swell are expected to arrive next Tuesday. Expect minimal surf along north and west facing shores through Friday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

