From farms to schools: Building bridges between keiki and local crops

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Ulu Cooperative is partnering with schools to serve more locally grown foods across the state.

The farmer-owned business is working to revitalize local, indigenous crops as dietary staples by empowering farmers as change-makers in Hawaii’s food system.

The co-op launched the Hoopili Ai Program on Tuesday, which aims to build bridges between keiki and local food crops like kalo (taro), uala (sweet potato), palaai (pumpkin) and ulu (breadfruit).

Designed to connect classrooms and families with a variety of farm to school resources, the program also sells prepackaged boxes.

There are prepackaged and ready-to-shop Farm to School Cafeteria boxes filled with 25 pounds of pre-cooked and frozen starches for school staff to prepare for in-school sampling.

In addition, the program sells Farm to School Classroom Boxes that contain 25 individual 12-ounce bags of pre-cooked and frozen local starches for students and families to try at home.

Every box is paired with fun, educational videos and standards-aligned lesson plans for grades K-5.

To order a box, click here.

Teachers can request a sponsored box by filling out this form.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.