Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

From farms to schools: Building bridges between keiki and local crops

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:07 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Ulu Cooperative is partnering with schools to serve more locally grown foods across the state.

The farmer-owned business is working to revitalize local, indigenous crops as dietary staples by empowering farmers as change-makers in Hawaii’s food system.

The co-op launched the Hoopili Ai Program on Tuesday, which aims to build bridges between keiki and local food crops like kalo (taro), uala (sweet potato), palaai (pumpkin) and ulu (breadfruit).

Designed to connect classrooms and families with a variety of farm to school resources, the program also sells prepackaged boxes.

There are prepackaged and ready-to-shop Farm to School Cafeteria boxes filled with 25 pounds of pre-cooked and frozen starches for school staff to prepare for in-school sampling.

In addition, the program sells Farm to School Classroom Boxes that contain 25 individual 12-ounce bags of pre-cooked and frozen local starches for students and families to try at home.

Every box is paired with fun, educational videos and standards-aligned lesson plans for grades K-5.

To order a box, click here.

Teachers can request a sponsored box by filling out this form.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii News Now has learned that the Attorney General's office locked its chief investigator...
Firing of top investigator from Attorney General’s Office ignites retaliation claims
Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Doctor connected to Kealoha scandal gets far lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought
The owner of a vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter...
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Attorney Sheri Tanaka
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of expanding corruption probe

Latest News

Nancy Anderson
50 years after teen’s fatal stabbing in Waikiki, her alleged killer is arrested
Active Shooter training / HNN
Oahu first responders receive key training for an active school shooter situation
A Kauai non-profit is hoping to bring more live music to the Garden Isle.
Kauai nonprofit needs your help to bring free outdoor concerts to public spaces
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD investigating stabbing in Chinatown that left man in serious condition