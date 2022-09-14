Tributes
Dog found with bullets lodged in body after rescued by good Samaritan

Your top local stories for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:49 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dog receiving emergency care was found with bullets lodged in its body, according to a Hawaii animal rescue nonprofit.

Paws of Hawaii said a good Samaritan brought the dog to a Kapolei animal care clinic after it was seen getting hit by a car.

While being treated, two bullets were discovered in the dog.

Paws of Hawaii has set up a fundraiser for hospital bills on their website.

HNN has reached out to the Honolulu Police Department to see if an investigation is underway.

This story will be updated.

