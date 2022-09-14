Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Crowds gather in London to see queen’s coffin procession

Mourners in Scotland said their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II Tuesday. (Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:14 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will leave Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday as it is taken amid somber pageantry on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days.

Crowds began massing early along the flag-lined mall outside the palace for the procession from the monarch’s official London residence to the historic Westminster Hall at Parliament.

They are the latest manifestation of a nationwide outpouring of grief and respect for the only monarch most Britons have ever known, who died at her beloved Balmoral summer retreat on Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.

People stood behind metal barriers or sat on folding chairs, umbrellas at the ready, takeout coffees in hand under gray skies hours before the coffin was scheduled to leave the landmark palace at 2:22 p.m. (1322 GMT).

Crowds have lined the route of the queen’s coffin whenever it has been moved in its long journey from Scotland back to London.

On Tuesday night, thousands braved a typical London drizzle as the state hearse, with interior lights illuminating the sovereign’s flag-draped casket, drove slowly from a military air base into the heart of London.

Geoff Colgan, a taxi driver who took the day off to witness the moment, stood stunned in the moments after the queen’s coffin passed.

Mourners around the UK will have a chance to pay respects this week to Queen Elizabeth II. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, MALDIVES PARLIAMENT, UKRAINE PRESIDENCY)

“It’s one of those things you know would happen, but when it does you can’t believe it,” he said, holding his toddler.

Earlier, in Edinburgh, some 33,000 people filed in silent respect past her coffin as it lay for 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to do the same in London when the queen lies in state at the 900-year-old Westminster Hall, the oldest building in Parliament, for four days before her state funeral on Monday.

The hall is where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where ceremonial addresses were presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her silver, golden and diamond jubilees.

Chris Bond, from Truro in southwest England, was among those lining up along the banks of the River Thames. He also attended the lying in state of the queen’s mother in 2002.

“Obviously, it’s quite difficult queuing all day long, but when you walk through those doors into Westminster Hall, that marvellous, historic building, there was a great sense of hush and one was told you take as much time as you like, and it’s just amazing,” he said.

“We know the queen was a good age and she served the country a long time, but we hoped this day would never come,” he added.

Charles Proclaimed King as World Mourns Late Queen (Source: CNN, AFP, GETTY IMAGES)

___

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheri Tanaka indicted
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe
Hawaii News Now has learned that the Attorney General's office locked its chief investigator...
Firing of top investigator from Attorney General’s Office ignites retaliation claims
Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Doctor connected to Kealoha scandal gets far lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought
Nancy Anderson
50 years after teen’s fatal stabbing in Waikiki, her alleged killer is arrested
The owner of a vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter...
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city

Latest News

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, has introduced a bill calling for a...
Federal anti-abortion bill stokes midterm fervor
The state Court of Appeals ruled the prosecution violated rules during the trial of Wesley...
New trial ordered for 3 suspects previously convicted in 2018 beating of security guard
'My heart literally hurts': Family of Kona security guard brutally beaten in 2018 left in shock...
Family of Kona security guard brutally beaten in 2018 left in shock following new court ruling
Maxim Jewelry robbery
HPD investigating smash and grab at Hilton Hawaiian Village jewelry store