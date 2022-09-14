City officials to offer latest on investigation into fatal ambulance blaze

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City officials and first responders will hold a news conference Wednesday to offer the latest in the investigation into an ambulance fire last month that left a patient dead and paramedic injured.

The fiery blast happened as the ambulance was just outside Adventist Health Castle hospital in Kailua.

The 91-year-old patient in the back of the ambulance, identified as Waimanalo resident Fred Kaneshiro, died at the scene. Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson was critically injured in the fire and remains hospitalized.

