Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

City officials to offer latest on investigation into fatal ambulance blaze

Am ambulance fire last month in Kailua left a patient dead and paramedic critically injured.
Am ambulance fire last month in Kailua left a patient dead and paramedic critically injured.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City officials and first responders will hold a news conference Wednesday to offer the latest in the investigation into an ambulance fire last month that left a patient dead and paramedic injured.

The news conference is set to begin at 11:45 a.m. and HNN will stream it live online and on Facebook.

The fiery blast happened as the ambulance was just outside Adventist Health Castle hospital in Kailua.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The 91-year-old patient in the back of the ambulance, identified as Waimanalo resident Fred Kaneshiro, died at the scene. Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson was critically injured in the fire and remains hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheri Tanaka indicted
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe
Nancy Anderson
50 years after teen’s fatal stabbing in Waikiki, her alleged killer is arrested
The state Court of Appeals ruled the prosecution violated rules during the trial of Wesley...
New trial ordered for 3 suspects previously convicted in 2018 beating of security guard
Hawaii News Now has learned that the Attorney General's office locked its chief investigator...
Firing of top investigator from Attorney General’s Office ignites retaliation claims
Susan Soon He Stanton (left) with Matthew Macfadyen (right) with their Emmy Awards.
This Hawaii grad who writes for ‘Succession’ can now add ‘Emmy winner’ to her resume

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Sept. 14, 2022)
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring COVID cases.
Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week
A dog receiving emergency care was found with bullets lodged in its body.
Dog found with bullets lodged in body after rescued by good Samaritan
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 14, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 14, 2022)