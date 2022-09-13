Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is going live Tuesday on the Valley Isle as part of their week-long tour across the state.

Sunrise is celebrating its 15-year anniversary with the Mahalo Tour!

For the second day of the tour, the crew will be talking to community leaders on Maui.

The Sunrise Ohana is taking the show across the state, broadcasting live from five islands in five days.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.