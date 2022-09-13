Doctor connected to Kealoha scandal gets far lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana was sentenced to 7 1/2 years behind bars on Monday following his conviction in a federal drug trial connected to the Kealoha scandal.

That’s far less than the 15 to 20 years that prosecutors had asked for.

Puana was found guilty of 38 drug counts in April and has been in federal custody since then.

A federal judge also sentenced Puana to three years of supervised release.

Puana was convicted on conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and fentanyl and distribution of the drugs without a legitimate medical purpose along with other counts. He also previously pleaded guilty to a firearms charge.

One big argument at trial was how much of a leadership role Puana played in the drug ring, which included supplying his sister ― former deputy city Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha. Kealoha is serving 13 years for multiple charges of corruption, including trying to protect her brother’s drug ring.

Puana prescribed pain medication to his friends and family members to sell or trade for cocaine. He was ultimately caught because Kealoha tried to protect him from police when drugs from Puana’s office turned up in a Honolulu narcotics bust. Puana admitted to being a drug addict himself.

After the sentencing was handed down, Puana’s attorney expressed appreciation to friends, family and patients ― many of whom testified or sent letters to the judge supporting him.

