Police investigating possible arson after truck engulfed in flames in Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a possible arson after a truck was engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning in Manoa.

HPD and HFD crews were called to the scene on Manoa Road just after 3 a.m.

A truck and a neighboring fence were damaged in the fire.

HPD and HFD crews were called to the scene on Manoa Road just after 3 a.m. (Hawaii News Now)

Firefighters said they were able to put out the flames in just a few minutes after arrival.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.