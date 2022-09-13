Police investigating possible arson after truck engulfed in flames in Manoa
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:51 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a possible arson after a truck was engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning in Manoa.
HPD and HFD crews were called to the scene on Manoa Road just after 3 a.m.
A truck and a neighboring fence were damaged in the fire.
Firefighters said they were able to put out the flames in just a few minutes after arrival.
No injuries were reported.
An investigation remains ongoing.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.