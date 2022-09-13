Tributes
Police investigating possible arson after truck engulfed in flames in Manoa

Your top local stories for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:51 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a possible arson after a truck was engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning in Manoa.

HPD and HFD crews were called to the scene on Manoa Road just after 3 a.m.

A truck and a neighboring fence were damaged in the fire.

HPD and HFD crews were called to the scene on Manoa Road just after 3 a.m.(Hawaii News Now)

Firefighters said they were able to put out the flames in just a few minutes after arrival.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

