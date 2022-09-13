Lahaina industrial building fire causes $100K in damage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire gutted an industrial building in Lahaina early Monday morning.

Maui fire officials were called out to a building along Lahaina’s Kupuohi Street after an MPD officer reported seeing smoke coming from the location.

Multiple units arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. A photo from the incident showed thick black smoke billowing from inside.

Authorities said said no one was inside the shop when the fire began. The space was described as a unit under a carpentry shop, according to MFD.

Flames were under control by 2:20 a.m. and fully out by 4:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. Damage was tallied at $40,000 to the building and $60,000 to contents.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.