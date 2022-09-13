Former Hawaii resident takes home Emmy for writing for HBO’s ‘Succession’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii resident took home an Emmy Award on Monday.

Susan Soon He Stanton, who grew up in Aiea, won an Emmy for writing for HBO’s “Succession.”

“Succession” won a total of four Emmys on Monday, including best drama series, best drama writing, outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, and outstanding casting for a drama series.

Her mother said she had no TV writing experience and that “Succession” was her first streaming TV job. She submitted a play as her application an ended up as a key writer and supervising producer.

Stanton, a Punahou School graduate, now lives in Brooklyn, New York but returns to Hawaii in the summers to work in local theater.

Her most recent play was in August for the Hawaii Shakespeare Festival.

