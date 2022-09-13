Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Former Hawaii resident takes home Emmy for writing for HBO’s ‘Succession’

UH says masking will no longer be required anywhere on any UH campus after this Friday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii resident took home an Emmy Award on Monday.

Susan Soon He Stanton, who grew up in Aiea, won an Emmy for writing for HBO’s “Succession.”

“Succession” won a total of four Emmys on Monday, including best drama series, best drama writing, outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, and outstanding casting for a drama series.

Her mother said she had no TV writing experience and that “Succession” was her first streaming TV job. She submitted a play as her application an ended up as a key writer and supervising producer.

Stanton, a Punahou School graduate, now lives in Brooklyn, New York but returns to Hawaii in the summers to work in local theater.

Her most recent play was in August for the Hawaii Shakespeare Festival.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter...
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Doctor connected to Kealoha scandal gets far lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Hawaii News Now has learned that the Attorney General's office locked its chief investigator...
Firing of top investigator from Attorney General’s Office ignites retaliation claims
Ambulance File Image
EMS: Man seriously injured in apparent stabbing

Latest News

Nancy Anderson
50 years after teen’s fatal stabbing in Waikiki, her alleged killer has been arrested
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Sept. 13, 2022)
HPD and HFD crews were called to the scene on Manoa Road just after 3 a.m.
Police investigating possible arson after truck engulfed in flames in Manoa
Sunrise is turning 15 years old and we want to say mahalo! Join us on our Mahalo Tour, where we...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15! Join us for our Mahalo Tour